Everything Chevy Fans Should Know About The New LT7 Twin-Turbo V8

While we've known for a while that Chevrolet was bringing back the ZR1 in 2025, the automaker had been keeping details about the highly-anticipated sports car close to the vest — until now. Chevy has introduced the 2025 ZR1, revealing jaw-dropping specs and the return of a split window design. Before we knew much about the forthcoming model, SlashGear drafted a wish list of things we wanted to see in the 2025 Corvette ZR1, and at the top of that list was an upgraded V8 engine. Chevrolet has delivered, as the new Corvette will come equipped with the most powerful V8 ever produced in America from an auto manufacturer.

Dubbed the LT7, the Corvette's new beast of an engine is a 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged DOHC flat-plane crank V8, and is available for both the coupe and convertible trims of the ZR1. "The team that revolutionized Corvette with a mid-engine architecture took on another challenge: take ZR1 to the next level," said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. "Corvette ZR1 is about pushing the envelope with raw power and cutting-edge innovation. From Stingray, to Z06, E-Ray, and now ZR1, the Corvette family continues to elevate with each new iteration — and challenge the best in the world."

Chevrolet's engineers built upon the LT6 and added new unique designs that make the LT7 — and the 2025 Corvette ZR1 — a force to be reckoned with. Here's everything Chevy fans need to know about the new LT7 Twin-Turbocharged 5.5L DOHC VVT DI, including its state-of-the-art architectural designs and the eye-popping speed and horsepower it can deliver to the ZR1.