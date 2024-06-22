3 Things We Want To See From The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

The Chevy Corvette was introduced in 1953 and is now in its eighth generation. It has long been regarded as one of the Big Three's premier sports cars, thanks in part to the high-performance ZR1 variant that first appeared in 1970 as a $1,000 package of add-ons. That C3-generation ZR1 only lasted three years, but Chevy brought the designation back in 1990, 2009, and 2019.

The ZR1 will return in 2025, and Chevy is keeping things fairly well under wraps for now. Glimpses have been limited to prototype spy shots like the one above, but Chevy recently released a short teaser video that drops one notable hint: the exhaust note in the teaser's audio strongly suggests the presence of at least one turbocharger. That would be a first for the Corvette, but we're going to don our Chevy engineer's smock and Corvette enthusiast hat and discuss a few other things we'd like to see on the 2025 Corvette ZR1.