What Chevrolet 'COPO' Camaro Means (And What They're Worth Today)

It's no secret that some of the most important performance cars in history were born out of exploiting loopholes. Racecars are the most obvious offenders, with the likes of the BMW M3 GTR, Porsche 911 GT1, and Toyota GT-One all earning their Le Mans fame for cheating homologation rules. However, there are also some instances when special road cars were only built due to sneaky executive decisions or determined enthusiast involvement. That's where the story of the COPO Camaro begins.

In 1969, GM's halo car was the Chevrolet Corvette. That isn't surprising, as the Corvette put GM on the map as America's only true mass-produced sports car manufacturer in the 1950s. As a result of the Corvette's golden boy status, GM punished its other divisions by forbidding them from creating a car that could be considered a threat to the Corvette's supremacy. They did that by restricting displacement in non-Corvette vehicles to 400 cubic inches. However, there was a way around that restriction in the form of the Central Office Production Order system, often abbreviated to just COPO.

The COPO system was never intended to be a means of creating unique, one-off, big-block monsters. On the contrary, it was meant to accommodate boring mass orders. The COPO system was initially created to fulfill fleet orders that required specific accommodations, such as police cars and taxi cabs. However, in 1969, dealers began discovering that the COPO system could be used to create unique variations that wouldn't normally be possible from the factory, including stuffing 427 V8s into Camaros.