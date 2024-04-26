Chevrolet's 2025 Corvette Has A Colorful Fix For Boring New Cars

Chevrolet is introducing three new colors for its 2025 model: Competition Yellow, Sebring Orange, and — perhaps the most hotly anticipated hue — Hysteria, which is a deep metallic purple. A year after the much-hyped 70th anniversary of the Corvette, Chevy is commemorating the brand by seemingly looking back toward the Corvette's storied history with some of the names and colors it's chosen for 2025.

The name "Competition Yellow" was previously used in fourth-generation Corvettes throughout the 1980s and '90s, though this new version isn't the exact same color, and has a tintcoat metallic look. Similarly, Sebring Orange is not just a returning name, but also a returning color, after having been (relatively recently) replaced by a less-metallic shade called "Amplify Orange." Many Vette enthusiasts had been hoping for a return of the popular color, which was available for models that included the beloved 2019 ZR1.

It's likely that with these new color options, some of the current ones offered by Chevrolet will be discontinued. While the automaker has yet to confirm which those would be, two hues likely to be on the chopping block are Amplify Orange and Accelerate Yellow, since they'll be too similar to the new options.

These exterior hues aren't the only colors set to change with the 2025 Corvette. The car's Edge Yellow brake calipers will also have their look slightly adjusted to Velocity Yellow to better match the updated Competition Yellow option. New interior options include a Habanero interior and a blue stitch that can be paired with the black interior. Additionally, the 10-spoke wheels of the Z06 will have four finish options: Pearl Nickel, Gloss Black, Polished, and Bright Polished with Carbon Flash Pockets.