General Motors Insider Says Electric SUV And Four-Door Corvettes Are Coming In 2025
Corvettes represent not only the best Chevrolet has to offer, but General Motors as a whole. If cars like the Cadillac Celestiq are the pinnacle of luxury, and the GMC Hummer EV is the top in brute strength, the mid-engine Corvette C8 is the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to pure speed and track prowess. For several decades, Corvettes have been the most advanced vehicles GM sells. The fourth generation Corvette from the 1980s even touted itself as one of the most technologically advanced cars on the planet.
Even though it shares an engine with the Camaro and a few higher-trim trucks, the Corvette mostly stands separate from Chevy's other models. It's almost like it wouldn't be caught dead next to a Chevy Trax or a Bolt, despite sharing a badge. However, that may change within the next few years. Not only is GM about to spin-off the Corvette into its own brand, but it's also going to shove the Corvette into the 21st century with an EV model.
The 'Vette's EV future
Before now, Corvettes have been decidedly gasoline powered. According to General Motors insiders with Car and Driver, the automaker is planning on not only making an EV Corvette announced back in the Spring, but making Corvette into its very own brand, much like Hyundai did with Genesis. The future stable of products will likely include not only the aforementioned EV 'Vette, but also a sporty four-door and an SUV in the same vein as Ferrari's Not an SUV Purosangue and the Lamborghini Urus, only the Corvette models will both be EVs (via Car and Driver).
As of now, there is no info as to what the new models will be named or even what they'll look like, but Car and Driver says the new brand will debut in 2025. A hybrid Corvette has already been confirmed for 2023. The new Corvette and its associated brand brethren can't come too soon for performance-oriented EV drivers as the segment is severely lacking when it comes to fast EVs from a major automaker that isn't Tesla.