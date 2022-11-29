General Motors Insider Says Electric SUV And Four-Door Corvettes Are Coming In 2025

Corvettes represent not only the best Chevrolet has to offer, but General Motors as a whole. If cars like the Cadillac Celestiq are the pinnacle of luxury, and the GMC Hummer EV is the top in brute strength, the mid-engine Corvette C8 is the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to pure speed and track prowess. For several decades, Corvettes have been the most advanced vehicles GM sells. The fourth generation Corvette from the 1980s even touted itself as one of the most technologically advanced cars on the planet.

Even though it shares an engine with the Camaro and a few higher-trim trucks, the Corvette mostly stands separate from Chevy's other models. It's almost like it wouldn't be caught dead next to a Chevy Trax or a Bolt, despite sharing a badge. However, that may change within the next few years. Not only is GM about to spin-off the Corvette into its own brand, but it's also going to shove the Corvette into the 21st century with an EV model.