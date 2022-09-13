This Is The Ferrari SUV: Purosangue Revealed As Bold V12 Four-Door

Step aside, Lamborghini Urus, the newest Italian super SUV is here. On September 13th, Ferrari officially unveiled the Purosangue, the brand's first four-door SUV. As the horse badge on the front indicates, this is not an average grocery-getter crossover. "Purosangue" translates to "thoroughbred," and Ferrari claims its new model is one of the purest, unadulterated cars the brand has ever made. According to a press release from the company, the Purosangue will serve as a sort of Greatest Hits compilation of Ferrari from the past and present, featuring only the best mechanical and design components from the brand's iconic lineup.

Ferrari

Everything down to the hood hinges and cylinder heads have been styled and utilized in such a way to make the Purosangue a rolling tribute to Modena's iconic sportscar brand.

Despite what the outside shape indicates, Ferrari claims the new model is so revolutionary that they aren't even calling it an SUV or crossover. In Ferrari's terms, it's a 4x4 sports car. Ferrari has claimed in the past that the brand would never make an SUV. They are technically right, as long as you don't call the Purosangue an SUV.

Ferrari

Naming conventions aside, the Purosangue is a serious vehicle even among Ferraris. From the 6.5-liter V12 to the recycled materials used in the interior, Ferrari put a lot of effort into making sure the Purosangue encapsulated the absolute best the brand has to offer.