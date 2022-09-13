This Is The Ferrari SUV: Purosangue Revealed As Bold V12 Four-Door
Step aside, Lamborghini Urus, the newest Italian super SUV is here. On September 13th, Ferrari officially unveiled the Purosangue, the brand's first four-door SUV. As the horse badge on the front indicates, this is not an average grocery-getter crossover. "Purosangue" translates to "thoroughbred," and Ferrari claims its new model is one of the purest, unadulterated cars the brand has ever made. According to a press release from the company, the Purosangue will serve as a sort of Greatest Hits compilation of Ferrari from the past and present, featuring only the best mechanical and design components from the brand's iconic lineup.
Everything down to the hood hinges and cylinder heads have been styled and utilized in such a way to make the Purosangue a rolling tribute to Modena's iconic sportscar brand.
Despite what the outside shape indicates, Ferrari claims the new model is so revolutionary that they aren't even calling it an SUV or crossover. In Ferrari's terms, it's a 4x4 sports car. Ferrari has claimed in the past that the brand would never make an SUV. They are technically right, as long as you don't call the Purosangue an SUV.
Naming conventions aside, the Purosangue is a serious vehicle even among Ferraris. From the 6.5-liter V12 to the recycled materials used in the interior, Ferrari put a lot of effort into making sure the Purosangue encapsulated the absolute best the brand has to offer.
Super utility vehicle
It wouldn't be a Ferrari if it wasn't absurdly powerful, and the Purosangue delivers. According to the automaker, the naturally aspirated V12 delivers over 714 horsepower to all four wheels, and can propel the car from a dead stop to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. That's blindingly quick for any car, and flat out wild for an SUV. The Purosangue is also equipped with four-wheel steering in an effort to make the SUV a serious performance machine.
On the outside, the Purosangue reminds you it's a Ferrari with Prancing Horse badges on the front fender, the hood, the grille, the rear trunk, and all four wheels. Straight out of the 1930s, the Purosangue's rear doors boast a unique trick, they are rear-hinged and open backwards.
On the inside, the Purosangue delivers everything one would expect from a Ferrari SUV. The seats and instruments are arranged in a cockpit-like, driver-focused design, while still allowing the passenger and (hopefully well-behaved) driver to experience what is no doubt an extremely luxurious ride. At launch, Ferrari claims 85% of the interior trim is made from recycled materials.
Ferrari has not announced when the Purosangue will go on sale or what it will cost but, as of September 13th, the configurator is live on Ferrari's website.