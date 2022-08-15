Rules To Follow When Driving A Ferrari

This one might seem pretty obvious, but even so, some Ferrari owners didn't get the memo. Publicly losing your car and generating countless stories in the press about the fact that you can't find it is a surefire way to get on Ferrari's ban list. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber did exactly that with his 458 Italia, leaving it in the parking lot of a swanky Beverly Hills hotel and then forgetting exactly which swanky Beverly Hills hotel he'd left it at. After realizing the car was missing, Bieber reportedly sent an assistant to go and find it, although at first, it was nowhere to be seen.

His assistant eventually found the car a full three weeks later, by which time the story had leaked to the media, and Ferrari had undoubtedly caught wind of the saga. The brand never issued any public statement on the matter, but Bieber hasn't been seen in any new Ferraris since the incident. So, it's not unlikely that he isn't welcome as a customer anymore. As a side note, it's also not a good idea to abandon your Ferrari after crashing it. An owner in the UK recently left their totaled SF90 Stradale along the side of the road after hitting several parked cars, with the police unable to find the driver. After two days, it was still sitting abandoned, drawing headlines and, presumably, the ire of Ferrari once they found out.