The 10 Most Exclusive Cars That The Sultan Of Brunei Owns

Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III, also known as the 29th Sultan of Brunei, is one of the richest men in the world. The tiny Asian nation he presides over has some of the world's largest oil and gas reserves, and his control over this valuable resource is the reason for his immense wealth. His personal net worth is estimated to be around $30 billion, and a significant portion of that value is held in his car collection. It's thought that the Sultan has over 7,000 cars under his ownership, with a combined value of around $5 billion, although it's difficult to calculate precise numbers as the Sultan and his family are notoriously secretive with their purchases. During his peak car-buying period in the '90s, the Sultan was well-known for buying multiple examples of a car at the same time, to the point where his purchases reportedly accounted for nearly half of Rolls-Royce's entire output during the decade.

In 1998, Brunei's ruler began to run out of money, and had to sell off some of his assets to pay his debts. Since then, his buying power has decreased significantly, although many of the exclusive cars acquired during his heyday still remain under his family's ownership. Occasionally, a few cars are released from the collection and sold on the open market, some with zero mileage on their odometers. But, there are plenty more that remain in storage facilities in Brunei having never been seen in public, with only a few grainy photos that confirm their existence. The Sultan might not be as influential as he once was in the automotive world, but his collection of ultra-exclusive cars still remains unmatched.