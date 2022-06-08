12 Most Expensive Mercedes Of All Time

Mercedes have been producing cars since 1901, and its legacy is packed with luxury vehicles, high-end sports cars, and racing successes. The one thing all Mercedes have in common, whether it's a lightning-fast SLR or a sedan transporting a head of state, is the price tag. They aren't cheap. While you can get something standard like a C-Class for less than $60,000, you'll be paying six figures for one of their sportier models.

If you want something rare, or with historical value, you're probably out of luck unless your name crops up on Forbes' rich list. There are cars that sold for well over a million dollars that didn't make the cut for this article. The most expensive Mercedes on this list is also the most expensive vehicle ever sold. This list also includes the daily drivers of aristocrats, a pet project of Mercedes' most accomplished engineer, and a car at the center of a dramatic legal battle stretching all the way back to World War Two. While few people can afford them, anyone can read about their features and unique histories — so buckle up while we take a look at the 12 most expensive Mercedes in the world.