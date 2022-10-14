Cars That Are So Rare Only One Of Them Exists

In the supercar and hypercar world, it's very difficult to stand out. A regular Ferrari, Lamborghini, or McLaren won't cut it for the most discerning collectors, who will already own a garage full of similar cars. These collectors desire something even rarer, specifically, something that no one else is lucky enough to own. To find that one-of-a-kind crown jewel for their collection, they have two options: either try to get their hands on a one-off creation like a concept car or prototype — or convince a manufacturer to build them their own unique creation that's exactly to their tastes.

Often, these one-off specials are incredibly expensive to purchase, costing their owners millions of dollars, but they're arguably all worth their asking price. After all, many collectors prioritize exclusivity over all else, and it doesn't get much more exclusive than having a car that no one else on the planet has the privilege of owning.

Of course, not every one-off is sold to a private collector. Manufacturers often keep their concepts, prototypes, and testing vehicles within their own collections, sometimes exhibiting them at museums, but more often than not, hiding them away in storage where only a handful of employees are allowed to view them. Whether they're hidden away in a collector's garage or in a manufacturer's storage facility, these cars are all so rare that most of us will probably never get to see them in the flesh.