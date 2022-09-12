10 Ferraris That Everyone Forgot Existed

Ferrari is best known for its signature V12 and V8 engines, but in its early years, it found success with a rather different powertrain. The 1952 and 1953 Formula Two Championships were dominated by Ferrari thanks to its excellent four-cylinder motor, which left its V12 competitors in the dust. The engine was further developed and put into the 500 Testa Rossa in 1955, but a rule change meant that by 1957, the car was no longer eligible to race. To comply with the new C-section of the International Sporting Code, Ferrari unveiled the 500 Testa Rossa C, or TRC as it would become known.

Only 19 examples of the 500 TRC were built, with each one being sold off to privateer clients rather than being raced by Ferrari's factory team. The 500 TRC never managed to win any prestigious races outright, but it did notch up a class win in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1957. The car was one of the first to sport the now-legendary Testa Rossa moniker, but it marked the end of an era for the Prancing Horse brand. After the 500 TRC had been developed, Enzo Ferrari decided it was time to focus on V12 engines again, and the car ended up being the last ever four-cylinder Ferrari built.