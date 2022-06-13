Incredible Concept Cars That Should Have Been Made

The idea of concept cars has been around almost as long as the automobile itself. Manufacturers collectively spend tens of millions of dollars every year building them, although most will never make it to production. Instead, they're primarily "development accelerators" according to DS design director Theirry Metroz, providing a test bed for manufacturers to show off their latest designs and innovations, and expedite development of the most popular features. There are also some concepts built primarily as design studies, one-offs that exist simply to impress the public at car shows, and draw attention to the brand in general.

Every so often, an automaker will show off a car that's a cut above the rest, one that sticks in the memories of enthusiasts for years after it was first unveiled. These incredible concepts capture the imaginations of the press and public alike, drawing lots of positive coverage and generating the inevitable rumors that the car might go into production. However, in the case of the 12 cars listed here, they never did get made into production cars, leaving fans to wonder what could have been.