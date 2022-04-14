This Incredible Genesis Concept Car Is A Wild Preview Of EVs To Come
Genesis wowed car enthusiasts last year with its X concept, a two-door electric coupe with a luxuriously long profile and a two-line headlight design that went past the front fenders. The company is now following it up with another concept called Genesis X Speedium, and this one is quite a stunner as well. Now, before you get your hopes too high, this is a concept car that might never roll off the production line as a commercially available EV. However, Genesis hints that some of its design elements will be incorporated into its upcoming vehicles.
Compared to the Genesis X, the Speedium X has smoother curves with a redesigned roofline and trunk. The signature extended LED headlights are here to stay, but they have been redesigned over at the front to create a unique wedge outline mimicking the brand's insignia. There is some similarity to the Aston Martin DB10, but Genesis' latest concept EV has a subdued grill aesthetic going on at the front, granting it an unmistakably unique look. The company has coated it in a shade called Inje Green, named after the Inje Speedium racetrack in South Korea and its surrounding mountainous scenery. The Genesis X Speedium is unapologetically luxurious, but compared to its predecessor, this one goes for a slightly sporty appeal.
Future of Genesis EVs looks stunning
"This isn't a show car — it's a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis' DNA." Genesis' Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke remarked about the concept car. Needless to say, the X Speedium is a preview of what Genesis will serve with its planned EV lineup for the coming years. And if they look even half as stunning as the latest concept, Genesis will own a portfolio of the most aesthetically pleasing electric cars on the market. Of course, an astronomical price is to be expected, given Genesis' brand history and its target audience.
Aside from showcasing its latest concept car, Genesis also announced that the GV70 will be its first electric car that will be manufactured at its Montgomery-based plant and it is slated to enter production in December this year. The company has plans to go fully electric by 2025, and aims to launch eight EVs by the end of 2030. And if the teaser image shared by Genesis last year is anything to go by, one of them looks a lot like the Genesis X concept. A couple of the fastback sedans are also in the pipeline, both of which rock the same extend LED design as the X Speedium. The company is also opening its Priority One program in the U.S. starting today, hoping to deliver a personalized purchase experience after a $500 deposit that is refundable to buyers.