This Incredible Genesis Concept Car Is A Wild Preview Of EVs To Come

"This isn't a show car — it's a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis' DNA." Genesis' Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke remarked about the concept car. Needless to say, the X Speedium is a preview of what Genesis will serve with its planned EV lineup for the coming years. And if they look even half as stunning as the latest concept, Genesis will own a portfolio of the most aesthetically pleasing electric cars on the market. Of course, an astronomical price is to be expected, given Genesis' brand history and its target audience.

Aside from showcasing its latest concept car, Genesis also announced that the GV70 will be its first electric car that will be manufactured at its Montgomery-based plant and it is slated to enter production in December this year. The company has plans to go fully electric by 2025, and aims to launch eight EVs by the end of 2030. And if the teaser image shared by Genesis last year is anything to go by, one of them looks a lot like the Genesis X concept. A couple of the fastback sedans are also in the pipeline, both of which rock the same extend LED design as the X Speedium. The company is also opening its Priority One program in the U.S. starting today, hoping to deliver a personalized purchase experience after a $500 deposit that is refundable to buyers.