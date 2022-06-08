10 BMWs That Everyone Forgot Existed

BMW can trace its roots all the way back to 1916, when it was founded as an aircraft engine manufacturer aiding the German war effort. It produced its first automobile in 1929, and in the decades since then, the brand has been responsible for some of the world's most globally-recognized car models. It has grown to be the seventh-largest carmaker in the world by revenue, and its cars are sold in every major market. But, for every BMW that has carved itself into the global automotive consciousness, there are plenty more models from the German brand that have been simply forgotten about.

Often, these forgotten cars are low-volume specials or one-offs, but in a few cases, cars that were commercially very popular back in their day have fallen into obscurity over time. Plus, the company's back catalog also includes plenty of overlooked concepts that never made it to production, but deserve their place in the brand's history all the same. With the Bavarians now focused on transitioning their lineup to EVs, it seems likely that a fresh wave of models is destined to end up consigned to the archives. So, it's a good time to take a look at 10 BMWs that most people will have already forgotten ever existed.