The 15 Best Maseratis Of All Time

Italian manufacturer Maserati can trace its roots back to the 1910s, when three brothers founded a company that made spark plugs and aircraft engine parts. After the First World War, the brothers decided to expand their business to make not only parts, but entire automobiles. Thus, the Maserati car company as it's known today was born. Two of the brothers, Ettore and Ernesto, were engineers, and a third brother, Alfieri, was a racing driver. He joined the company shortly before the brand unveiled its first-ever car, the Tipo 26.

As per Britannica, Maserati saw a lot of early success in racing, eventually diversifying and developing luxurious grand tourers to expand its lineup in the 1940s. From there, the brand has gone through a number of ownership changes, but has always remained a frontrunner in the world of high-end performance cars. Since 2021, it's been under the ownership of the Stellantis Group, a multinational conglomerate that also owns brands like Jeep, Alfa Romeo, and Dodge. Stellantis has committed to giving the brand at least ten years of investment to ensure its continued success into the future, with the intention that it can continue adding to its already world-leading catalog of performance and luxury cars.