15 Most Expensive Cars Of All Time

The McLaren Speedtail is a hybrid sports car that will only be produced in a limited quantity (via Hot Cars). It is the fourth model to join the McLaren Ultimate Series. The vehicle is also a component of McLaren's Track25 business plan, according to which the company will debut 18 new hybrid cars or derivatives by the year 2025 and will transition to an entirely hybrid fleet by that same year, CNET reported.

The Speedtail comes fully equipped with the brand's most up-to-date comforts and amenities. Put outside mirrors out of your mind. Instead, the Speedtail has a pair of high-definition digital cameras that quietly slide out of the doors when the start button is pressed. These cameras come standard with the model. According to Car and Driver, the cameras have wider sightlines and are more aerodynamic than the external mirrors found on most vehicles.

The iconic McLaren F1 served as an inspiration for the design of the Speedtail's driver's seat, which is built of carbon fiber (via Forbes). Leathers with a lighter grain, both aniline and semi-aniline, are used throughout the cabin. These skins can be individualized with one-of-a-kind stitching designs in a variety of colors according to the customer's preferences. So if you're interested in purchasing a Speedtail, you should know that the price tag comes in at a cool $2.2 million.