15 Most Expensive Cars Of All Time
A lot goes into developing a car, especially when it comes to the luxury high-performance segment. Because the automotive market is highly competitive, especially when it comes to the top-tier contestants, manufacturers are in a constant race to innovate beyond what they've done before and release only the best of what they come up with. Each top car manufacturer spends millions of dollars on R&D, the high-quality materials used, and on developing the innovative features that make their models capable of high performance. Each of these factors shoots up the final price of the vehicle.
While luxurious sports cars and hypercars are meant to give the best driving experience, one has to pay the price for the same, and sometimes the amount can be as ridiculous as $18 million. Although most of us can't even think of affording such hefty price tags, we can still have some fun exploring these high-performance rides. Here are the 15 most expensive cars of all time.
McLaren Speedtail - $2.2 million
The McLaren Speedtail is a hybrid sports car that will only be produced in a limited quantity (via Hot Cars). It is the fourth model to join the McLaren Ultimate Series. The vehicle is also a component of McLaren's Track25 business plan, according to which the company will debut 18 new hybrid cars or derivatives by the year 2025 and will transition to an entirely hybrid fleet by that same year, CNET reported.
The Speedtail comes fully equipped with the brand's most up-to-date comforts and amenities. Put outside mirrors out of your mind. Instead, the Speedtail has a pair of high-definition digital cameras that quietly slide out of the doors when the start button is pressed. These cameras come standard with the model. According to Car and Driver, the cameras have wider sightlines and are more aerodynamic than the external mirrors found on most vehicles.
The iconic McLaren F1 served as an inspiration for the design of the Speedtail's driver's seat, which is built of carbon fiber (via Forbes). Leathers with a lighter grain, both aniline and semi-aniline, are used throughout the cabin. These skins can be individualized with one-of-a-kind stitching designs in a variety of colors according to the customer's preferences. So if you're interested in purchasing a Speedtail, you should know that the price tag comes in at a cool $2.2 million.
Lotus Evija - $2.3 Million
The Lotus Evija, whose name is pronounced "eh-VIE'-ya," is a hypercar designed to test the limits of today's available technology. This model is totally electric, and it comes with an ultrafast charging configuration, in contrast to its numerous competitors, many of which offer hybrid powertrains. Its exterior is styled after race cars that are purpose-built to achieve victory on the track.
The sheet metal of the vehicle features components like butterfly doors and a big rear wing, among other things. The Evija's electric powertrain, which is built like a tank, is the vehicle's most impressive feature. A group of four electric motors is responsible for providing the necessary propulsion for the vehicle (via Car and Driver). According to Lotus, these motors produce a combined output of 1,972 horsepower and 1,254 lb-ft of torque. The Evija is capable of exceeding 200 miles per hour, and Lotus anticipates that it will be able to accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in fewer than three seconds. Lotus will only produce 130 vehicles, and 2022 models start at $2.3 million.
Mercedes-AMG One - $2.5 million
In an attempt to bring the essence and thrill of Formula 1 driving to the streets, the renowned MotorSport brand Mercedes-AMG has launched the very first Mercedes-AMG Project ONE – a sports car that inherits the science and technology behind a typical F1 racing machine.
The AMG ONE boasts four electric motors in all, one for each front wheel, one coupled to the crankcase, and one in the turbocharger itself, all of which are the result of Mercedes-AMG and Petronas Motorsport working together on this vehicle. The end result is more than 1,000 horsepower and a top speed that exceeds 217 miles per hour. The electric motors in the front axle are capable of 50,000 revolutions per minute on their own, and the selective torque distribution enables exceptionally high levels of vehicle dynamics. This, in conjunction with the Race Start function and the removal of turbo lag, enables the ONE to accelerate from 0 to 124 mph in fewer than six seconds (via Car Throttle). Driving the ONE is sure to be a new experience even for drivers with many track days under their belt — but the privilege of owning one will run them $2.5 million.
Ferrari F60 America - $2.5 million
Ferrari introduced the F60 America just in time to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2014 (via Forbes). With a limited production run of just 10 units, the Ferrari F60 America came with a price tag of $2.5 million, which is just a weekend at the craps tables away from reaching 10 times the price tag of the Ferrari F12berlinetta, the $320,000 car upon which the F60 America is based. It's also important to note that if you are only learning about this car today, it is already too late for you to get a fresh one — because 10 wealthy collectors have already purchased all 10 examples of the vehicle ever made.
The F12berlinetta can do 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds, and thanks to the front-mid-mounted version of the F12's 730-horsepower V-12, the F60 is on par. The exterior is painted blue with a white stripe down the middle to honor the livery of famous importer Luigi Chinetti's NART (North American Racing Team) outfit, Car and Driver notes.
Aston Martin Valkyrie - $2.6-$3.25 million
Although Aston Martin is a British brand commonly associated with lavishness, the automaker had never produced a hypercar of its own. That all changed with the launch of the Valkyrie, an aerodynamic speed demon with a performance-oriented theme that has the distinction of being Aston Martin's first entry into the hypercar war.
The vehicles produced by Aston are known for their sophisticated and fairly understated design, but the Valkyrie forges a new route with its over-the-top style. This is the kind of vehicle that appears as though it would be perfectly at ease either on a racetrack on a futuristic planet or in the next Transformers movie. The hybrid drivetrain of the Valkyrie is capable of producing an astounding 1,160 horsepower. The powertrain of the Valkyrie is a hybrid system that consists of a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine and an electric motor. With just 150 units and each unit taking more than 300 man hours to come into being, the Aston Martin Valkyrie carries a tag that has risen from $2.6 million to upwards of $3.25 Million.
Koenigsegg Jesko - $2.8 million
Koenigsegg, the Swedish hypercar manufacturer, established its reputation with the release of the Agera RS. This particular model had the title of being the world's fastest production car, with a top speed of 278 miles per hour. It was succeeded by the Jesko, an even more remarkable hypercar that was fashioned in the same mold as its extremely successful forerunner.
The Jesko has a splayed tail, sinewy haunches, and cavernous gills, giving it the appearance of being both swift and courageous. This is a contemporary approach to car design, backed up by a 9-speed transmission that was designed and constructed in-house. The Jesko starts at $3 million. From what we can discern, the capabilities of this car are sufficient to warrant the not-minor cost. The Koenigsegg Jesko is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter engine that can run on regular gasoline and produce 1,280 horsepower and 1106 lb-ft of torque. When running on E85, the output increases to 1,600 horsepower.
Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio - $3 million
At the 2013 Geneva auto show, a concept of the Pininfarina Sergio was revealed to the public for the first time, meant as a memorial to the former head of the firm and famed automobile designer Sergio Pininfarina, who passed away just one year prior (via TopGear). The automobile was constructed on the build of the Ferrari 458 Speciale, but the exterior was designed to seem retro in order to reflect the style that Sergio Pininfarina was creating in the 1960s and 1970s. This Ferrari Sergio is equipped with a naturally aspirated 4,497cc V8 engine.
The car's performance dynamics are of the highest order. This insane Italian Barchetta has an engine that generates 605 horsepower, and it can complete the 0 to 60 mph race in under three seconds (via Hot Cars). Only six examples of the Ferrari Pininfarina were ever manufactured, and each one sold for an astounding $3.5 million.
Lamborghini Sian - $3.6 million
The Sián FKP 37 is the first production super sports car to include a hybrid powertrain that is based on supercapacitors and a 12-cylinder engine. The combination of its potent V12 engine and electric boost results in a work of engineering and technology that is unparalleled in its class. The name Sián, which translates to "lightning" in Bolognese, is a fitting one for the vehicle because it conveys its actual nature, most notably its speed, which is greater than 217 MPH.
The Lamborghini Sian was only available in a limited production run of 63 automobiles, all of which were pre-sold with deliveries beginning in December 2020. This is the very first production hybrid vehicle that Lamborghini has ever offered for sale, CNET notes, and each vehicle is personally modified to reflect the tastes of the owner. The asking price of the Sian when it was first put up for sale was $3.6 million.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ - $4 Million
Speeding from 0 to 60 in just 2.5 seconds, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is one of the world's costliest production cars, coming with a roughly $4 million price tag (via Jalopnik). Bugatti proudly offers the Chiron Super Sport 300+ to commemorate the amazing record-breaking performance that first exceeded the magical threshold of 300 miles per hour. This one-of-a-kind Chiron is based on the record-breaking vehicle's design and technology.
A small amount of downforce and resistance is reduced thanks to the air curtains and air exits on the front wheel housings. Rear-end styling changes are also noteworthy. As a result, the aerodynamic stall is reduced by more than 40% with the addition of the so-called Longtail, which extends the body by 25 cm. The new exhaust tailpipe arrangement and diffuser at the rear end also provide negative lift, significantly lowering drag, as SlashGear noted in the 2019 rundown.
Even at speeds in excess of 200 MPH, the right combination of low drag and downforce improves performance and stability. The W16 8.0-liter engine now produces 1.176 kW/1.600 horsepower.
Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita - $4.8 million
Koenigsegg chose to make the CCXR Trevita even more unique by limiting the model's production to only two units, despite its original plan to create three of the cars (via Top Speed). An acronym in Swedish that means "three whites" is called "Trevita," a fitting moniker for a car built around such uniqueness and precision. For the Trevita program, Koenigsegg created a specially coated fiber solution that turned the fibers from black to a brilliant, silvery white, according to Prestige Magazine. When the sun shines on the Trevita, the visible carbon fiber bodywork sparkles as if it were embedded with millions of tiny white diamonds. Before the Trevita, automobile manufacturers had only the option of using black carbon fibers in their designs.
This special edition of the already retired CCXR is equipped with a 4.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the same as the original CCXR, but can now produce an insane 1018 horsepower. It has a double carbon-fiber rear wing, Inconel exhaust, carbon ceramic brakes with anti-lock brakes (ABS), airbags, paddle-shift, Chrono instrument cluster, multimedia system, tire-monitoring system, and hydraulic lifting system. The fascinatingly-rare CCXR Trevita became even more famous when the legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather became the owner of one of the two ever-built Trevitas, CarBuzz noted, which was originally bought in 2010 for an insane $4.8 Million.
Pagani Huayra Imola - $5.4 Million
In 2019, Pagani released the most hardcore iteration of the already renowned Huayra — the Imola (via Motor Authority). Nicknamed the Dragon, the Pagani Huayra Imola was a limited edition model with an asking price of $5.4 Million. Only five units of the Pagani Huayra Imola were ever produced, a testament to the exceptional precision and in-depth study that went into the production of the vehicle.
With a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that generates 827 horsepower, this iteration of the Huayra platform was developed with the goal of providing superior fuel economy and performance. Another primary focus of the Imola's construction is its aerodynamics. The company has incorporated active aero systems into its design, which monitor the environment and react in a prompt manner to any changes they detect.
The winglets, suspension, and differential on the Imola can all be adjusted electronically, Hot Cars notes, and this is true of many of the other components on the aircraft as well. Pagani equips the road-legal vehicle with components manufactured by Brembo and Pirelli to improve its traction and stopping power, respectively.
Rolls-Royce Sweptail: Price $12.8 Million
Designed with inspiration from high-end yachts of the early 20th Century, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail carries a price tag of approximately $13 million. It was the most expensive car ever sold new, according to Motor Authority, up until Buggati launched the La Voiture Noire for $18.7 Million. The bespoke coupe is one of the world's most highly personalized two-seater cars.
Launched as a one-off model, Rolls-Royce Sweptail is based on the platform of the current generation of the Phantom. What makes the car so expensive is the level of exquisiteness and attention to detail present in it, in addition to its specs — a 6.75-liter V12 powering an 8-speed automatic (via Top Speed). The middle console of the Sweptail was home to a one-of-a-kind hand-built mechanism that, at the push of a button, can eject a bottle of the customer's preferred vintage champagne, together with two crystal champagne glasses. The mechanical motion articulating the bottle into the ideal position for the owner to take it up occurs concurrently with the opening of the lid of the chiller. Additionally, two secret pockets conceal attaché bags holding the owner's personal laptop computers.
Bugatti La Voiture Noire - $18.7 million
The Bugatti La Voiture Noire has been deemed to be the world's most expensive one-off automobile. Since the company's founding in 1909, Bugatti has been defined by three characteristics: a pioneering spirit, a quest for perfection, and the determination to perpetually extend the limits of what is possible. Building one-of-a-kind automobiles is one of Bugatti is known for. There will only be one Noire ever made, and we think you'll find it very seductive.
Despite the fact that it was announced for the first time in 2019, Bugatti estimated that it would take another two and a half years to complete the vehicle. There is only a single La Voiture Noire in the whole world and if that is not fascinating enough for you, Bugatti has stated that the car was purchased by an anonymous customer for the price tag of $18.7 million, which is the amount after taxes. The vehicle has an estimated value of approximately $12.4 million before taxes.
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail - $30 Million
Rolls-Royce has been known for taking automotive luxury to a whole different level, but the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail breaks all the records. It is considered the most expensive car ever produced by this brand or any other. First shown to the public in 2021, calculations at the time anticipated a price tag of up to $28 million. According to Forbes, the second and most recent Boat Tail surpassed the $30 million barrier.
The design of the car was influenced by the Phantom II Boattail, which the brand produced in 1932. The Phantom II Boattail, in turn, was influenced by racing yachts from the early 20th century. The most obvious reference to this can be found in the marine-style wood decking installed on the vehicle's trunk. This decking features a butterfly-style opening mechanism that allows you to access the al fresco dining set (which includes stools and a parasol) that is stored in the trunk.
Special Mention - Ferrari 290 MM
An ex-works 1956 Ferrari 290 MM with chassis number 0628 fetched more than $22 million at an auction in New York, Motor Trend reported in 2018. It was the most expensive car ever sold in New York City, according to RM Sotheby's, and the most expensive car that the auction house has ever sold in its entire history. The Ferrari shoots straight towards the top of the list of the most expensive cars that have ever been sold at auction, taking the sixth position just after legends including the Mercedes-Benz W196 and the Ferrari 250 GTO. Initially when released from the factory, the 290 MM was made as a race car.
What made it even more special was the fact that many celebrated names from the 1950s racing community sat behind the steering wheel of this particular model. The list of names includes the legendary Phill Hill, Sir Stirling Moss, and Juan Manuel. The car still has the original paint, bodywork, engine, and parts of the transmission system, something that is extremely rare for a car that is aged well over 60 years.