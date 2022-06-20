The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Is The Retro-Inspired Supercar You'll Never Be Able To Buy
Pagani is one of those auto companies that practically all car people love, but most will never get the chance to experience in person. This isn't only due to the hefty price tags of these art house performance cars, but rather due to the extremely limited production of each of Pagani's offerings, as the company is famous for exclusivity (via Supercars). The Italian-based company has been making cars since 1992 and has now added yet another elusive masterpiece to its lineup – - the Pagani Huayra Codalunga.
Like Pagani's other cars, this one won't be mass-produced. However, the production of this new variant of the Huayra is limited to just 5, and that's not all. All five of the planned units of this new supercar have been sold for the handsome starting price of 7 million euros. This is fitting because Pagani cars are made to be special, and we can't think of anything more so in the car world than owning a ride that was produced so few times.
A look at the Pagani Huayra Codalunga
This new car from Pagani is the latest offshoot of the Huayra, which has been around in extremely limited production since 2012 and served as the replacement for the Pagani Zonda. The interesting thing about the origin of the Huayra Codalunga is that the idea actually came from a client. The Codalunga, which is Italian for "long tail," uses the Huayra as the base, however, the rear has been redesigned to be longer: It's over 12 square feet. In discussing the new design for this car, Horacio Pagani, the founder, said, "We made the Huayra Codalunga longer and smoother as if it had been caressed and molded by the wind, to design lines that were even more elegant than the coupe" (via Pagani). He went on to say that the long tail of the car was inspired by the race cars of the 1960s.
Pagani isn't only known for the world-class beauty and overall artistic way in which it designs its cars, the company is also known for ultra-fast vehicles. This one, which only weighs 2,822 pounds, is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6-liter V12 engine that produces 840 horsepower and a torque of 811 lb-ft. The Pagani Huayra Codalunga also sports a new exhaust constructed with ceramic-coated titanium. Needless to say, this is a car we'll look forward to seeing some awesome videos of if any of the five owners ever decide to show off this work of art for everyone else.