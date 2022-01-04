Pagani is building a new Zonda for 2022

After all these years, it seems that wealthy car collectors and enthusiasts can’t get enough of the Pagani Zonda. First introduced in 1999 at the Geneva Auto Show, the original C12 Zonda came crashing into the automotive scene with a Mercedes-sourced V12 engine and a premium construction like no other.

And now, Pagani is building the last Zonda, here in the year 2022. According to LMM Design’s recent Instagram post to welcome the new year, the design firm is working on the full specifications of the Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster, the fifth and final model of the Zonda 760 One-Off Series.

In case you’re not aware, the Zonda 760 series are custom-built, one-off renditions of the Zonda commissioned by “special clients” from around the globe. “This marks our debut as the first Zonda created fully by us to every tiny detail,” said LMM Design. “We are extremely proud to have created the car together with the new owner who is a long-term client/friend of ours.”

Of course, Pagani will build the last-ever Zonda at its San Cesario Sul Panaro manufacturing facility in Modena, Italy. LMM Design was kind enough to include a few images of the new Zonda in its social media post, including pictures of the car’s assembly. We have no word on the exact styling details that makes this Zonda unique, but we’re happy to report it will utilize the same carbon-fiber monocoque frame as the rest of the Zonda lineup.

LMM Design has yet to confirm the powertrain specs, but we’re assuming the newest Zonda 760 Roadster will carry the same 7.3-liter Mercedes-AMG V12 engine pumping out 750 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. We’ll know more once the car officially debuts in mid-2022.

Meanwhile, Pagani has a brand-new supercar in the works after debuting the last Pagani Huayra R last May 2021. The new car, wearing the codename C10, will have a twin-turbo 6.0-liter Mercedes-AMG V12 with 30 to 40 more horsepower than the Huayra. However, Pagani claims the C10 is lighter than Huayra, which should give it more performance gravitas than the latter.

Pagani is only building 280 to 300 examples of the C10, and willing buyers have already taken every build slot.