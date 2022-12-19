Bugatti Has Stopped Building One Of Its Fastest And Rarest Hypercars
It's well established that Bugatti invented the definition of a "hypercar" with the Bugatti Veyron way back in 2005. Since then, Bugatti has retired the Veyron and moved onto the Chiron. The Chiron — while very closely outmatched in terms of acceleration by new EV speed demons like the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid — represents very nearly the pinnacle of speed and style, as long as you still want to use gasoline for fuel.
Prior to both the Veyron and the Chiron, Bugatti made the EB110, a 218-mph supercar powered by a quad-turbocharged V12. That car propelled Bugatti back into the performance car spotlight. In 2019, Bugatti decided to pay tribute to the EB110 of yore with a special edition car more exclusive than most other Bugattis: the Centodieci. The Centodieci was powered by the same 8-liter, W16 engine that the Chiron currently enjoys, this time tuned to 1,600 horsepower. On release, Bugatti claimed it was "even sportier and more extreme than the Bugatti Chiron and Divo hyper sports cars..." Today in a press release, Bugatti announced that the final Centodieci finished production and was delivered to the customer.
Rarer than a unicorn
At only 10 units ever made, to say the Centodieci is rare would be an understatement. You're more likely to see Bigfoot driving a Chiron than seeing a Centodieci in the flesh driving around town. Every Bugatti is already incredibly rare just by virtue of leaving the factory. But with only 10 cars ever made, the Centodieci is only surpassed by coachbuilt auction monsters that sell for tens of millions of dollars. Although, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Bugatti's own rarity cross the auction block for upwards of eight-figures, given that it boasted a price tag of eight million Euros (around $8.45 million).
The Centodieci borrowed styling cues from the EB110, and the final model sported a Light Blue Sport interior and a Quartz White paint scheme according to Bugatti. Centodiecis were electronically limited to "only" 236 miles per hour and could accelerate from 0-60 in 2.4 seconds. After announcing the end of the Centodieci, Bugatti revealed that there are less than 100 Chirons left to be made. After the Chiron, Bugatti said it would focus on W16 Mistral and Bolide construction.