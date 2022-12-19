Bugatti Has Stopped Building One Of Its Fastest And Rarest Hypercars

It's well established that Bugatti invented the definition of a "hypercar" with the Bugatti Veyron way back in 2005. Since then, Bugatti has retired the Veyron and moved onto the Chiron. The Chiron — while very closely outmatched in terms of acceleration by new EV speed demons like the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid — represents very nearly the pinnacle of speed and style, as long as you still want to use gasoline for fuel.

Prior to both the Veyron and the Chiron, Bugatti made the EB110, a 218-mph supercar powered by a quad-turbocharged V12. That car propelled Bugatti back into the performance car spotlight. In 2019, Bugatti decided to pay tribute to the EB110 of yore with a special edition car more exclusive than most other Bugattis: the Centodieci. The Centodieci was powered by the same 8-liter, W16 engine that the Chiron currently enjoys, this time tuned to 1,600 horsepower. On release, Bugatti claimed it was "even sportier and more extreme than the Bugatti Chiron and Divo hyper sports cars..." Today in a press release, Bugatti announced that the final Centodieci finished production and was delivered to the customer.