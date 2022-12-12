Only Bugatti's Most Exclusive Customers Can Buy This Car For Their Kids

Owners of the W16 Mistral get first dibs on the carbon fiber wrapped Bugatti Baby II. They can even get a French flag hand painted on the car if they so desire.

The W16 Mistral is one of the most exclusive (and expensive) cars from a brand whose entire existence is based on exclusivity and steep price tags. Bugatti's W16 Mistral is the last car to use the W16 powerplant, according to the brand, and was priced at a cool $5 million Euros (roughly $5.2 million). Those cars are already spoken for as Bugatti only plans to make 99 of them (per Bugatti).

Much like the Mistral, the Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is hand built and features details that pay homage to the original Bugatti Type-35. Those details will likely go entirely unnoticed by whatever incredibly fortunate child that gets to ride in one.

The mini-Bugatti doppelganger itself is essentially an electric go-kart that has a top speed of just over 27 miles per hour, or about 250 miles per hour short of the Mistral's top speed. The Carbon Edition Bugatti Baby has a price tag of "just" 80,000 Euros ($84,000), according to Bugatti — because what's a few extra thousand dollars when you already own a car that's more valuable than the gross domestic product of some entire cities.