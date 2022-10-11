The 15 Best Rolls-Royce Cars Of All Time

Rolls-Royce established itself as the benchmark for British automotive luxury at the opening of the 20th century. Henry Royce had already built the 1904 10 HP before he linked up with the auto seller Charles Rolls, and the two founded their company in 1906 to launch the six-cylinder Silver Ghost — soon to be hailed as "the best car in the world."

Since then, Rolls-Royce has survived world wars, economic cycles, and many changes in the manufacturing of and consumer preferences for automobiles. Yet it has always been known for large, luxurious, comfortable cars that seem to float silently across pavement. A few elements remain unchanged: the "Pantheon" grille, the double-R Rolls-Royce badge, and the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament that ranks among the most iconic bonnet tops of all time.

Part of the Rolls-Royce trade-off, aside from astronomical prices, is extremely heavy cars with poor gas mileage. No amount of opulence would be sacrificed in the name of lower curb weight. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that Rolls-Royce is transitioning to an extremely heavy lineup of electric cars by 2030. Charles Rolls predicted that EVs were inevitable in 1900 because they are "perfectly noiseless and clean" with "no smell or vibration." While most gearheads prepare to gawk at, but not purchase, the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in 2023, here are the 15 best Rolls-Royces so far.