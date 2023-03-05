Why The Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is So Unbelievably Expensive

French supercar maker Bugatti, now under the helm of Croatian EV expert Rimac, has unveiled multiple limited-edition variations of its Chiron hypercar. However, none are as expensive or exclusive as the mythical La Voiture Noire. It's among the most expensive production cars ever sold — and only one La Voiture Noire exists.

With its astronomical $18.7 million price tag, only the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is more expensive at $30 million a pop. However, the Bugatti is a different animal with a fascinating history. La Voiture Noire (or "The Black Car") pays homage to the missing Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, the personal car of Jean Bugatti, which got lost in the aftermath of WWII. Bugatti only made three Type 57 SC Atlantics from 1936 to 1938.

La Voiture Noire symbolizes the long-missing car regarded by experts as the greatest mystery in automobile history. The original Type 57 Atlantic could fetch upwards of $100 million at auction, possibly making it the most extraordinary barn find if found.