The 4 Most Ridiculously Lavish Features Of The New Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail

Rolls-Royce has epitomized luxury and innovation since land speed record holder Charles Rolls and engineer Sir Henry Royce teamed up in 1904. Many classic Rolls-Royce cars have sold at auction for more than $1 million, and the brand has long been a favorite of Hollywood stars, musicians, and professional athletes. After more than a century of producing dinosaur-juice-powered marvels like the $350,000-plus Cullinan SUV, Rolls-Royce poked its front bumper into the electric vehicle space when it introduced the even pricier Spectre EV last summer.

Rolls-Royce has accepted commissions to build exactly four bespoke Droptail roadsters for its wealthiest customers, including the Arcadia shown above, which is the third of the four planned Droptails. The first, "La Rose Noir," (The Black Rose) sold for $20 million. Next came the equally remarkable Amethyst, which was built for a collector of precious gemstones and features a cluster of round Amethyst stones surrounding the brand's Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. The latest Droptail, the Arcadia, was named by its buyer after the location in Greek mythology known as "heaven on earth."

You might expect a vehicle that bears this name to have extraordinarily lavish features and ostentatious appointments, but Rolls-Royce worked with the unnamed Singaporean buyer to create a car that matched their understated manner perfectly. In a press release, head of design Alex Innis said, "The significance of Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail lies in its subtlety." Despite that claim, a close examination of the Arcadia Droptail reveals that the Arcadia Droptail sits at the extreme high end of luxury and craftsmanship, just like its two existing siblings.