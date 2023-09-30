12 Most Expensive Rolls-Royce Cars Of All Time, Ranked

Few, if any, other luxury marques command such prestige among the world's richest as Rolls-Royce. The brand's cars are a global symbol of wealth, both old money and new money, often commanding price tags an order of magnitude above what the rest of us could ever justify spending on a car. They're built to accommodate the whims of the most demanding customers, and as a result, they're usually highly personalized to their original buyers.

When it comes to resale, this has a polarizing effect — lesser Rolls-Royce models often depreciate hugely in value since their eye-watering high running costs and custom finishes make them less attractive to used buyers. However, those considered to be the best examples of the brand's output often do the opposite, appreciating in value to figures way beyond what many people could ever expect to earn in their lifetimes.

In recent years, Rolls-Royce has made sure that its wealthiest buyers don't just have to spend their cash on classics either — the most loyal among them get access to the brand's VIP program and, therefore, the chance to commission a custom-made, coach-built car. Whether they're sought-after classics or modern bespoke creations, these 12 Rolls-Royces are among the most expensive ever sold.