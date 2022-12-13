The Rarest Cars Owned By The Royal Family

It's fair to say that 2022 has been a tumultuous year for the British Royal family. There was the lingering fallout from the Prince Andrew scandal, the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Meghan Markle, and of course, the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Upon her death, King Charles III ascended to the throne, marking the beginning of a new era for the family. Throughout his life, Charles has established himself as a keen environmentalist and has been critical in bringing global awareness to pioneering projects aiming to improve the environment (via National Geographic). He's also a notable car enthusiast and has taken steps to reduce the carbon footprint of his collection, including converting his Aston Martin to run on waste from cheese and wine manufacturing.

Many of the vehicles in the Royal car collection were built for HM Queen Elizabeth II, and now that Charles is king, it's unclear whether he'll keep all of them in active service. His push for eco-friendly transport has already seen him favor EVs and biofuel-powered cars over the family's traditional gas-powered ones, so we might well see some new electric state vehicles over the coming years. It's unlikely that Charles will retire all of the family's classic collection though, especially since there are plenty of insanely rare cars and even entirely custom creations sitting in the Royal garage.