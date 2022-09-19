Every Car In The Queen's Funeral Motorcade Explained
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is one of the most significant events in global history, and the vehicles on display matched the occasion well. The Queen herself was transported on a gun carriage pulled by over 140 Royal Navy sailors — in line with a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria. The rest of the Royal family spent most of the day on foot, but arrived at the starting point in some fairly unique cars.
There was a bomb-proof luxury limo, fit for a king and tailored for a queen; an SUV from a manufacturer the royals have favored for decades; a stretched-out British performance classic; and a contribution from what is arguably the most well-known ultra-luxury car manufacturer on the planet. The funeral itself celebrated the life of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. An estimated four billion people, around half of Earth's population, were expected to tune in and watch the service (via the Daily Express). It also marks the final day of Britain's official mourning period, which began on September 8 — the day Elizabeth II passed away.
The Bentley State Limousine
The car carrying the late Queen's son, King Charles III, also carried Queen Elizabeth II herself to many key events. The Bentley State Limousine Is essentially the British version of "The Beast" — the bulletproof, bomb-proof Cadillac used to transport American presidents, including President Biden and the First Lady as they attended the funeral. Like its trans-Atlantic counterpart, the Royal Bentley can survive a bomb blast, has bulletproof tires, and can be quickly made airtight in the event of a chemical attack.
It was a gift to the Queen from Bentley in recognition of her golden jubilee, which took place in 2002. Although the Queen didn't pay for it, the car's value has been placed at around $11 million, making it the second most expensive car in the world at one point. Although the limousine is part of the royal collection and will likely be used by Charles III in the future, it did have a number of features designed to make life easier for Elizabeth II. The cabin was designed to be taller than a standard vehicle's, so the Queen wouldn't have to stoop when entering or exiting the vehicle. One of the rear seats was also tailored to the late Queen's height. Elizabeth II was reportedly around 5'3" tall, while King Charles III stands at 5'10, and his heir, Prince William, measures 6'3" — so it's unlikely the Queen's successors will find that particular "throne" comfortable.
Range Rover SUV
While it may not be the most expensive, rarest, or most luxurious car in the royal collection, the Range Rover is still undoubtedly a top-of-the-line vehicle. The SUV has strong links with the Royal Family, with the Queen herself being spotted behind the wheel of one on several occasions (via Classic Driver). Alongside literal royalty, Range Rovers are also a go-to vehicle for Hollywood stars and world-famous athletes.
In terms of pricing, the 2022 model starts at $104,000 but that's just the tip of the iceberg. A special edition and a few optional extras could easily end up costing over a quarter of a million dollars. The vehicles come in five and seven-seat configurations and tend to have a couple of large engines to choose from. If you're opting for the most recent model, you can pick between a 395 horsepower, 3-liter, six-cylinder engine, or go big with a 523-horsepower 4.4-liter twin turbo V8. If you're looking to go green, you have a bit of a wait on your hands. While a plug-in hybrid Range Rover is set to hit the road soon, an all-electric version won't be available until 2024 at the latest.
Jaguar XJ stretched limousine
Due to its weight, the Bentley is unlikely to break any land speed records. A Range Rover can go from 0-60 in around six seconds, but again isn't particularly sporty. If you want real performance in your royal motorcade, then you need a stretched-out Jaguar XJ. The limo itself is unlikely to have had any major royals in it: classified as a "semi-state" car, it has previously been spotted at high-profile events like London's Remembrance Day parade. The vehicle likely entered the royal collection in 2012, and it has also been used by the Metropolitan Police on occasion and was here probably carrying armed officers charged with protecting the senior royals traveling in the motorcade.
It is also far from the only Jag designed for VIP use. There's also an armored XJ capable of withstanding a grenade blast available for special order. The performance tank's features include ballistic steel armoring, a titanium roof, and a "bullet resistant borosilicate glazing" on its windows as standard. However, features like a self-sealing fuel tank, oxygen supply for the cabin, and a tamper-proof exhaust are all listed as "optional extras."
Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV
It wouldn't be a royal collection without a Rolls Royce, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV has a special connection with Britain's royal family. The SUV itself is named after the Cullinan Diamond, also known as the "Star of Africa" a whopping lump of clear-cut carbon weighing a total of 530.20 carats. Parts of the diamond are prominent in the crown jewels, with one gem being mounted on the Imperial State Crown and another forming the tip of the Sovereign Sceptre. The crown, scepter, and orb were visible on the Queen's coffin throughout her lying in state, funeral precession, and service. They will also be central to the coronation of King Charles III.
The Rolls itself costs just shy of half a million dollars. The legendary luxury carmaker's first attempt at an SUV is driven by a silky smooth 6.75 liter V12, and its SUV designation isn't just for show. It actually has reasonable off road capabilities. Although the outside may end up covered in mud, the inside is the sort of hand-crafted, leather clad, luxury you'd expect from a manufacturer like Rolls Royce. It probably hasn't disappointed any royals that have wound up sitting in it.