The Car Amber Heard Demanded From Johnny Depp

Nothing really; it's a high-end SUV and the most expensive model Land Rover produces, but that's about it. They are definitely luxury vehicles, retailing from around $80,000 new and costing comfortably more than six figures if the buyer wants a larger engine, special edition, or one of the many optional extras on offer. They are also popular with celebrities, athletes, and other individuals of means. But over 17,000 Range Rovers were sold in the U.S. alone in 2015, so it's not a particularly rare car — especially when compared to some of the vehicles in the couple's collection.

According to 21 Motoring, Depp's personal collection includes a Rolls Royce Wraith, Porsche 911 Carrera S, a Ferrari 488 Spyder, a Mercedes-Benz S550, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette. The site also lists Heard's car collection, which is less extensive but still contains some gems like her 1968 Ford Mustang and a Dodge Charger. Interestingly enough, both Heard and Depp currently own a Range Rover.

While it isn't particularly rare or what you'd consider a classic, the Range Rover does have the specifications you would expect to come with an $80,000 to $100,000 price tag. Customers could choose between a 3-liter or 5-liter engine, with one of those options being a 510 horsepower supercharged V8. Aluminum was used in the construction to save weight. The Range Rover also has air suspension, an excellent safety rating, and — as you would expect from something that basically evolved from a Jeep — four-wheel drive.

Certain 2015 Range Rovers like the one Depp and Heard fought over also came with an "unintended feature." A software bug would randomly make the doors fly open and around 655,000 of the vehicles were recalled as a result.