This Unbelievable Droptail Roadster Is Minimalism, Rolls-Royce Style

Subtlety and Rolls-Royce don't really belong in the same sentence. After all, the brand's sedans are all named after various types of ghosts (Phantom, Wraith, etc.), and its SUV, the Cullinan, is named after a really big diamond. Driving (or being driven) around in a Rolls-Royce is about as ostentatious as you can be. However, the brand is doing its best to spin elegance and restraint into its newest roadster, the Droptail. The Droptail is part of the brand's Coachbuild series that birthed cars like the Sweptail and Boat Tail.

Rolls-Royce

Only four of them will ever be built, and all will be powered by twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 that generates 593 horsepower and 620 foot-pounds of torque. The Droptail is the exact opposite of a regular "production" car in that each and every Droptail is painstakingly worked over until it is done and each will be unique in its own way, hence the lack of any real specifications aside from its basic dimensions and powerplant.

Rolls-Royce

The first Droptail to leave the factory is a car called the La Rose Noire, or "The Black Rose." The car itself is a monument to excess and a testament to how far Rolls-Royce will go for its customers. It took two years to build.