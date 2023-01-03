Rules To Follow When Driving A Rolls-Royce

Formed as a partnership between Henry Royce and Charles Rolls, the Rolls-Royce Motor Company launched its first series-production car, the Silver Ghost, in 1906. Within a year, the car had been proclaimed "the best car in the world," and the template was set for all future Rolls-Royce models. They needed to represent the very best of automotive luxury and refinement, regardless of cost. It's a mantra that the company has stuck to ever since, and even today, buying a Rolls-Royce is seen as a signifier of wealth, status, and in most cases at least, good taste.

The automaker has produced dozens of excellent models over the years, but no matter which one you choose, there are a few common rules that all Rolls-Royce owners would do well to follow. They're not set in stone, and not every owner chooses to abide by them. But, if you want to get the best out of your car, they're good to keep in mind. Think of them more as an owners' etiquette guide, with the brand more likely to invite you to build a bespoke car if you're seen as being the archetypal Rolls-Royce patron.