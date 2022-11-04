10 Reasons Why The Mercedes G Wagon Is Such An Expensive Vehicle

Developed as a partnership between Daimler, Steyr, and Puch, the original Geländewagen made its debut in 1979, and it's been in production ever since. Initially, the G-Wagon was built with military customers in mind, but as a result of its unbeatable reliability and class-leading all-terrain capabilities, it became popular with everyone from mountain rescue teams to wealthy farmers. In recent years, it's become more closely associated with the streets of Hollywood than the farms of Germany, but it still retains its off-road chops, even if most owners will never use it off the tarmac.

Even with its reputation as one of the toughest yet most luxurious SUVs on the market, there's no getting away from just how pricey the G-Wagon is. The base-spec G550 model starts at $139,900 for 2022, while the AMG G63 will cost at least $179,000. Take into account that this is for the base models only without extras, and a fully-specced AMG G-Class will set buyers back close to $200,000. That puts it firmly out of the reach of most of us, but there are plenty of reasons why deep-pocketed buyers are happy to cough up the cash for one.