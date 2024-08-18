Every Generation Of Corvette ZR1 Engines, Ranked By Max Horsepower

One of the longest-running and most successful sports cars of all time, the Chevrolet Corvette has a history of offering big performance numbers and a competitive edge over more expensive rivals. For a long time, the Corvette offered front-engine, rear-drive thrills, and eventually, the mid-engine eighth-generation Corvette arrived, providing even more of a performance boost.

Advertisement

Throughout every generation of the Corvette, the biggest achievements have always been ushered in by high-performance trims like the Z06 and ZR1 models. Five different generations of Corvette have been graced with the ZR1 badge, dating back to the early. Now, with the 2025 Corvette ZR1 on the horizon, the cars are more powerful than ever before.

The upcoming ZR1 model offers more than double the horsepower of a standard Vette, along with all sorts of performance upgrades and aesthetic differences. So what road did we take to get here? Where was power added along the way? An which ZR1 is the most powerful? Lets take a look at every Corvette ZR1 generation, ranked by horsepower.