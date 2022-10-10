The Difference Between A Supercar And A Hypercar

Both supercars and hypercars are a little more than your average Toyota Camry, and the terms are often used interchangeably. But there are actually some subtle differences between cars that earn the moniker of supercar and cars that are on another level entirely.

According to the Peterson Automotive Museum, the classification of "supercar" has been around for at least 60 years. The museum cites examples like the Shelby AC Cobra 427 as one of the first truly special cars to earn the title. In 2022, cars like the Lamborghini Huracan sport the title because of the brand's inherent exclusivity and the car's unhinged performance metrics. One could argue that cars like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Tesla Model S Plaid are supercars, not because of the model's high price tags or the brand's clout, but purely on its insane sub-three second zero-to-60 miles per hour times.

The supercar classification is a little loose. But it's safe to say that a supercar is any car that exceeds the average metrics of price, style, or performance just by virtue of existing. For example, a new Shelby Mustang is certainly a fast car with a relatively high price tag, but it isn't a supercar. Its stablemate the Ford GT, however, gets the title because of its wild styling and rarity.

Hypercars, on the other hand, are an elite group of vehicles, and only a few cars have actually earned the title.