The 10 Best Episodes Of Top Gear Every Gearhead Should Watch

The BBC may have canceled "Top Gear," but it remains one of the best car shows to watch, even in 2024. Of course, this is in reference to the "Top Gear" revival that began in 2002. The series dates back to the 1970s, but it didn't really catch on as a global phenomenon until Jeremy Clarkson and Andy Wilman gave it some extra juice around the turn of the century. It has a vibrant visual style and features such an eclectic assortment of vehicles that even the most seasoned enthusiasts can find something to learn. That's not even getting into the show's excellent sense of humor, particularly when it comes to the camaraderie between the main crew. "Top Gear" presenters regularly perform memorable stunts or race exceptionally powerful vehicles, so it's easy to see how the renewed series could get well over 200 episodes out of such exciting premises.

Whether you're considering a rewatch or wanting to get into the show for the first time, it can be daunting going all the way back to 2002 to watch every single episode. That's why we've assembled a list of the series' 10 greatest episodes (in no particular order) that any gearhead should see at least once. If these episodes catch your fancy, you can naturally peruse others and go through the remainder of the series at your leisure. It's not like there's much long-form storytelling at play, so you can jump in and out in whatever way feels most comfortable to you.