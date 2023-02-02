Every Major Issue With The Amphicar

The versatility of an amphibious vehicle that travels on both land and water had its appeal in the 1960s when the German Quandt Group introduced the Amphicar car/boat, and today, the idea still has its allure. The design concept is ideal for owners seeking to use a single vehicle for two modes of transportation. One of the best representations of a dual-purpose vehicle was the James Bond Lotus Esprit S1 sports car (Via Motor Biscuit) that was converted into a submarine in the 1977 movie, "The Spy Who Loved Me." The British spy escaped his pursuing adversaries by driving off a pier into the water and disappearing below. Although the Amphicar has no submersible capabilities, the water-tight hull, propellers, and front tires allow it to float and maintain steerage on the surface of a lake or other relatively calm body of water.

Just under 4,000 Amphicars (via Silodrome) were sold from 1961 to 1968. Today, less than 600 seaworthy Amphicars remain (via Gothamist). Most are owned by enthusiasts enamored by the novelty of floating on the water in an automobile and willing to invest the time and money to maintain a vehicle that is neither an exceptional car nor a particularly remarkable boat. Time Magazine declared: "the Amphicar was both a lousy car and a lousy boat, but it certainly had its merits."

Here are some of the major issues with Amphicar ownership.