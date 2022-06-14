10 European Cars That Were Huge Mistakes

In the States, Fiat is mostly associated with small convertible sports cars and the diminutive 500. However, the company makes a wide range of cars sold in Europe and the rest of the world. The company is well known for making small family cars as well as people carriers. One such vehicle they made is called the Multipla and it was built from 1998-to 2010. But it is the first generation from 1998-2004 that receives the most attention.

On paper and in real life, the Multipla is a fine car. It is compact enough to fit down small European city streets and also fits nicely in the limited parking of medieval villages. The seat can be arranged such that an assortment of cargo can be hauled and it is reasonably efficient due to its 1.6-liter gas or 1.9-liter diesel engine options. However, it looks like someone started designing a small car and changed their mind halfway through and ended up grafting a minivan to the top of it. Inside it is filled with cheap-looking plastic and all of the control, dial, and gauges are stacked up in the center of the dashboard. The car is just plain weird and it is unbelievable any executives gave it the green light and actually put it into production.

What Car reviewed the Multipla and gave it reasonably high marks but also made clear remarks about the styling. It is not something that can be overlooked and it gets the Multipla on most lists of ugliest cars in Europe.