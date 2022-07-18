The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.

Part of Hitler's grand plan to bring Germany together and show the world what an affluent country they were becoming post-WWI was to build a network of expressways that stretched over 3,700 miles. He called them "the pyramids of the Reich" and wanted these autobahns to be filled with small, affordable cars built for the masses (via Hagerty). With Ferdinand Porsche as lead designer, the new Volkswagen factory opened on May 26, 1938.

Interestingly, a New York Times report about the opening is considered to be where the first use of the word "beetle" occurred when they said "thousands of thousands of shiny little beetles" would soon be scurrying about Germany's autobahns (via Hagerty).