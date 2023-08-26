Top Gear's 10 Most Memorable Stunts You Have To See

Debuting in April of 1977, the BBC motoring show "Top Gear" has been through many changes in format, substance, and personnel. For a couple of decades, it was a straightforward show about cars and the automotive industry at large, gaining widespread popularity throughout the U.K. Jeremy Clarkson joined the show in 1988, staying until 1999, and the show would ultimately be canceled in 2001 after a decline in viewership. But in 2002, Clarkson joined co-producer Andy Wilman to pitch a revival of the show, which was greenlit and reappeared in 2002. And that is when the show really got interesting.

The new show returned with presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and Jason Dawe, who was replaced after one season with James May. This is the format that took off thanks to the chemistry of the three presenters and their producer, Wilman. The new show was a hit, entertaining petrolheads and commoners alike with their antics, playful insults, and staged theatrics. It went on to run for many seasons, spawning foreign editions in countries such as the United States, South Korea, Italy, and France.

It seemed to be an unstoppable juggernaut until an incident during filming in 2015 led to Clarkson being fired, with Hammond, May, and Wilman leaving with him. The show has continued to air since then with other presenters, including Matt LeBlanc of the hit show "Friends." But the revival of the show, running from 2002 to 2015, featured the most watched episodes with the most notorious bits that fans love. And it's this period we're looking at for the 10 most memorable stunts you just have to see — if you haven't already.