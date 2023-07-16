The Samurai: The History Behind One Of Suzuki's Best 4x4

The "samurai" word brings to mind medieval Japanese military fighters brandishing razor-sharp swords. In automotive folklore, the Samurai (or "Jimny") is Suzuki's off-road capable mini SUV. In 1968, Suzuki acquired fellow Japanese automaker, the Hope Motor Company, after the latter struggled to mass-produce its HopeStar ON360 — a rugged all-wheel-drive mini SUV equipped with a Mitsubishi-sourced 359 cc two-cylinder, two-stroke engine.

Suzuki quickly adopted the HopeStar ON360's small yet off-road capable platform and launched the first-generation Jimny LJ10 (Light Jeep) in 1970. It was typically a re-bodied ON360 with a more potent 25 horsepower from a 359 cc Suzuki two-stroke engine. The Jimny instantly became a buyer's favorite, and outsold the Mitsubishi Jeep in its Japanese home market, which is ironic considering the original HopeStar ON360 was comprised mainly of Mitsubishi hardware.

The second-generation Jimny debuted in 1981, and the first U.S.-bound Jimnys (rebadged as the "Samurai" for Uncle Sam) began arriving at dealerships in 1995. The American version had a 63-horsepower 1.3-liter four-cylinder gas engine with overhead camshafts.