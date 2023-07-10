You Might Be Using Your 4-Wheel Drive Wrong - Here's The Right Way

Ferdinand Porsche and his Lohner-Porsche Mixte Hybrid from 1900, called the "Semper Vivus" (Always Alive), was the world's first hybrid car. However, more notably, it was also the first to have a four-wheel drivetrain — a common feature in today's growing number of crossovers and SUVs. There's a difference between all-wheel-drive (AWD) and 4WD (four-wheel-drive), but the latter sparks the most confusion. What do 2H, 4L, and 4H mean, and when's the right moment to engage each?

Four-wheel drivetrains come in many flavors, like full-time, part-time, shift-on-the-fly, or fully automatic. A simple hack is to grab the owner's manual of your rig to determine which 4x4 system your truck has. Remember that each 4-wheel drive system has different methods to engage or disengage.

Roman Vasilenia/Shutterstock

Older SUVs with basic 4WD systems require the vehicle to stop and shift the transmission in Park or Neutral before manually engaging the four-wheel drivetrain. On the contrary, modern 4x4 vehicles with fully-automatic 4-wheel drivetrains could be engaged or disengaged by pressing a button. Furthermore, those systems could activate AWD when the drivetrain senses a loss of traction.