What's The Difference Between 4WD And AWD?

When it comes to buying a car, be it new or used, there are many characteristics and features that must be considered. Do you want a manual transmission or would you rather the more common automatic? What engine size do you need? Do you want a two-door or a four-door vehicle? And among all of these questions, of course, is a big one: should you get a two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive (4WD), or all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle?

If you've ever shopped for a new car, you've likely seen distinctions between 4WD and AWD. Most people have a general idea of what they mean — 4WD means the power is delivered to all four wheels, but shouldn't AWD be the same? As it turns out, they're similar but there are a few important characteristics that make 4WD and AWD quite different. Put simply, one of these two options works best for off-roading activities while the other is intended for general driving, particularly if that driving takes place in the snow or heavy rain.