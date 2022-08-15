Here's Why The Suzuki Jimny Is Banned In America

The Suzuki Jimny is a cute solid axel 4x4 that looks like a scaled-down Jeep Wrangler made out of LEGO bricks. It's the successor to the similarly adorable Suzuki Samurai, a vehicle made available in the U.S. starting in the mid-'80s. While the Jimny is a common sight in the rest of the world, you won't see any Jimnys driving down America's roads and trails.

Think about the last time you saw a new Suzuki car rolling around in the United States. It's been a while. That's because Suzuki Auto's American operations filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in November of 2012, according to a Suzuki press release. Suzuki motorcycles and boats are still driving and floating their way across America, but the door is closed for new Suzuki cars in the United States. While that is not an exciting answer, that is, unfortunately, the reality of competing against the likes of Jeep, Toyota, and the litany of other off-roaders offered stateside.

No major automaker in the States today offers a simple, efficient, and inexpensive 4x4 quite like the Jimny. At the moment, buying a used Suzuki Samurai is effectively the closest anyone in the U.S. can get to owning a modern Jimny. As of now, the Jimny isn't a street-legal vehicle in the United States simply because the vehicle was never prepared for U.S. regulations in the first place.