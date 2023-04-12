14 Best Fighter Planes And Jets Of All Time

While the United States entered WWII only after it was attacked at Pearl Harbor, the British had been fending off Germans since 1939. But before the Battle of Britain began, what would become the most famous of British warplanes was already under construction. This was the Supermarine Spitfire, which entered into service in 1938.

Unlike the radial engines used in the American Hellcat, the Spitfire is powered by a Rolls-Royce V12 Merlin engine. In early versions of this aircraft, the Merlin produced 1,175 horsepower, but that would be increased to more than 2,000 by the end of the war. While the design of the Spitfire is striking, it is all about flying and the Spitfire is an adept flier with excellent maneuverability that presented stiff competition against the incoming German fighters over the English Channel. The iconic semi-elliptical wings were an important feature that allowed for thin construction and efficient aerodynamics.

Without the Spitfire, the British may not have been able to defend the island as RAF fighters in these planes were crucial to denying the Germans entry into their country. Throughout production, designs were altered to improve the plane and by the end of the war, they were armed with up to eight machine guns with 300 rounds each. Few airplanes are as iconic of British resolve as the Spitfire and an excellent modern display of this can be seen in the Christopher Nolan film "Dunkirk," in which genuine WWII Spitfires were used in filming.