Here's How Fast The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Really Is

In the many years since the Charger was first introduced, Dodge has managed to keep its sedan relevant and exciting by using a simple formula: an ever-increasing horsepower rating. Thanks to Dodge, it seems like 700-horsepower cars grow on trees. But at its core, the Charger Hellcat Widebody is still a roomy family sedan. The ultimate daily driver, if you will.

Under the hood of the latest SRT Hellcat Widebody is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 717 horsepower, according to Car and Driver. Opt for a Redeye model and the horsepower jumps to 807. To make that extra 90 horsepower, the Redeye has a larger supercharger that produces 14.5 psi of boost versus 11.6 psi of boost in a regular Hellcat. In either case, shifting is handled through a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Charger Hellcat can be had with more horsepower than some supercars, like Lamborghini's Aventador. But is its considerable bulk and dated rear-wheel-drive architecture a handicap? Some would argue that the unfettered ability to do donuts, burnouts, and powerslides all day is actually a benefit, at least until they have to replace the tires at almost $400 a pop. So how fast is the Charger SRT Hellcat? When it takes a break from hooning around, that is.