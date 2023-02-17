The Incredible Features Of The SR-71 Blackbird, The Legendary Supersonic Spy Plane

When thinking of spy planes, many people might immediately jump to UAVs, the famous U-2 incident in 1960, or even modern satellite packages. One iconic aerial surveillance tool that many in the United States will remember is the SR-71 Blackbird.

The aircraft was built in the wake of the U-2 downing's political drama. Concocted by Lockheed's legendary Skunk Works group, it entered service shortly after, making its first flight on December 22, 1964. Quickly, the SR-71 made a name for itself and became the favorite air reconnaissance tool in the arsenal of the U.S. Air Force and CIA. Later, the craft would even be flown by NASA pilots.

Kelly Johnson, one of Lockheed Martin's principal designers raved over the work his team was able to accomplish while working on what would become the SR-71. "Everything had to be invented. Everything," he said of the process. In order to deliver on the mission specs of an "aircraft that can't be shot down," the team worked to enhance every aspect of what a spy plane could be and do.

The product was a 170,000 pound, 107 foot workhorse of an aircraft that pushed the very notion of powered flight to its limits. The pilots and ground crew were immensely specialized, and the tools that the Blackbird brought to the fore were some of the most advanced aerial propulsion, surveillance, and operability creations ever seen.