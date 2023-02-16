How Modern Drones Made Their Military Debut During WWI

George Santayana, the Hispanic-American philosopher and poet, once said, "To know your future, you must know your past." He's the same gentleman who also said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it," a quote often mistakenly credited to Winston Churchill, who paraphrased Santayana during his famous 1948 speech.

These are sentiments that can be said about today's advanced high-flying drones. To understand their future — or present, as the case may be — you must first know their past. Surprisingly, the origins of UAVs go so far back that many didn't even realize how early the technology has existed.

By definition, UAVs are "unmanned aerial vehicles," thus technically making any vehicle without a pilot a UAV. Given that, the first "UAV" could very well be the pilotless hot air balloon first shown in public by the Montgolfier brothers (Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Étienne) in Annonay, France, way back in 1783.

Over the next 134 years, different iterations of crewless vehicles were utilized for various things, and increasingly more advanced technology was invented to further the development of UAVs. For instance, the first photos taken by an "unmanned system" happened in 1896 when a camera was strapped to a rocket and launched into the air.