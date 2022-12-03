The Best Drones Of 2022

If you've got $2,049 to spare and you're looking for the best possible drone out there, that'll be the Mavic 3 from DJI. It has a massive 5,000 mAh battery that allows for a 46-minute max flight time in windless conditions, which is longer than most drones. It also comes with a built-in 8-gigabyte SSD and you can add up to 512 gigabytes of extra storage with a microSD — or you could splurge even more on the Mavic 3 Cine, which comes with a 1-terabyte SSD.

The Mavic 3 can travel up to 30 kilometers, and fight winds of 12 meters per second. At 895 grams, this drone is on the heavier side, but that's still less than two pounds, which is the same as a quart of water. In S Mode, the Mavic 3 can reach speeds up to 19 meters per second; in N Mode, up to 15 meters per second; and in C mode, up to 5 meters per second. You can fly the drone in temperatures between 14 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and access a ton of useful info and features via the DJI Fly app in the Apple Store or by downloading an Android APK file.

You can snap some amazing pictures with the Mavic 3's Hasselblad camera, equipped with a 4/3 CMOS sensor, 20 effective megapixels, and an 84-degree field of view. Images shot with the drone's Hasselblad camera have a max size of 5280x3956 pixels. Then, there's also a 1/2-inch CMOS tele camera with a 15-degree field of view and 4x digital zoom capabilities.

Videos can be filmed in 5.1K resolution at 50 frames per second using Apple ProRes, or DCI 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. DJI notes that its max frame rates are recording frame rates, but the videos will be played back as slow-motion videos. Live videos are transmitted using DJI's flagship O3+ system in 1080p resolution at 30 or 60 frames per second, with latency of about 130 milliseconds.