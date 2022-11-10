The 12 Coolest Drones That Money Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The commercial use of drones has grown significantly over the past two decades, and today drone services are in high demand by professionals in a variety of industries. Quadcopters have also become popular with many hobbyists. As of May 31, 2022, the FAA had registered 314,689 commercial and 538,172 recreational drones. Many more unregistered quads are in operation.

Drones are offered with a wide range of features and prices from basic models that cost under $100 to long-range drones fitted with high-resolution still and video cameras that can cost over $3,000. The coolest drone will be the one that has features that meet your flying requirements. Novice fliers should look for drones with automated flight modes and programmable flight paths which minimize the need for advanced flying skills. The inexpensive Ryze Tello is a good choice for flyers looking to improve their skills rather than take high-quality photos and videos. If you want a drone that automatically tracks your every move without being directly controlled, select one with a "follow me" function, such as the DJI Air 2S and DJI Mavic Air 2. Photographers looking for the highest quality photos and video can expect to spend more money for a drone with excellent camera quality such as the DJI Mavic 3.

Here are 12 of the coolest drones that money can buy.