DJI Mini 3 Pro Aims To Be Light, Legal, And Powerful

Summer is right around the bend in the northern hemisphere, which means that, pretty soon, it'll be the optimal time to go outside and capture high-quality photos and videos in the sunshine. Coincidentally, DJI, the company best known for manufacturing toy drones with fancy cameras attached, officially announced its new DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone on May 10, 2022. For those unaware, one of the most important qualities of the DJI Mini product line is that each model weighs less than 250 grams (or 0.55 pounds,) making these drones street legal in the United States without any special registration in most cases, barring use for commercial purposes.

In order to legally operate any of the company's weightier DJI Mavic drones, you'd need to register for an FAA identification number, which is a pretty simple process, but it means your drone is more trackable by law enforcement agents. Hand in hand with such regulations, there are certain U.S. government-designated no-drone zones, such as specific national parks, which may not apply — as strictly — to a DJI Mini drone.

Of the improvements introduced by the DJI Mini 3 Pro over its 2020 predecessor, the most notable is its capture quality. Equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera, the DJI Mini 3 Pro can allegedly capture 48-megapixel photos and 4K video at 60 frames per second. By comparison, the DJI Mini 2 drone featured a 12-megapixel photo camera and 4K video capture capped at 30 frames per second.