DJI Mavic 3 Classic Brings Easy-To-Fly Pro Drone Under $1,500
One year after DJI announced its flagship Pro series consumer drones — the DJI Mavic 3 series — the company has added a new, slightly more affordable model to the mix. The freshly launched model is called the DJI Mavic 3 Classic. For those wondering, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic is positioned below DJI's existing Mavic 3 lineup, which currently includes two models: the standard DJI Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine. The Cine Edition is a slightly advanced variant of the Mavic 3 that gets more internal storage (1TB vs. 8GB) and also lets users record in ProRes HQ. Besides these two models, DJI also sells an enterprise variant of these drones — the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise.
While the prices for the DJI Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine edition breach the psychologically important $2000 mark, the Mavic 3 Classic is significantly more affordable at a relatively cheaper $1599. Despite being nearly $400 cheaper than the rest of the Mavic 3 siblings, the Classic does not lose out on too many features. A glance at the spec sheet reveals that while retaining the Hasselblad branding, the Mavic 3 Classic skips the dedicated telephoto camera found on the other two models. However, it retains the micro 4/3 sensor found on the other Mavic 3 drones.
Given that the Mavic 3 Classic does not lose too many features from its more expensive siblings, the new drone makes for an attractive proposition to anyone looking for a relatively affordable alternative to the standard Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Key features
Aside from the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic is nearly identical to the rest of the Mavic 3 lineup. The Hasselblad-branded 20MP 4/3 sensor lets the drone record 5.1K video, and the machine gets the same internal storage capacity (8GB) as the Mavic 3. It claims a max flight time of 46 minutes and gets the same omnidirectional obstacle-sensing tech as its more expensive cousins. While the max flight distance is 30km, the live video feed works only up to a distance of 15 km — thanks to DJI's O3+ transmission system for flight control and video.
The micro 4/3 Hasselblad camera lets users capture videos at a maximum resolution of 5.1K/50 fps. Users also get the option to record in 4k/30 fps and 1080p/60fps modes. In the slow motion mode, users can record videos in 4K/120 fps and 1080p/240 fps modes. Besides H.264 and H.265 encoders, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic throws in support for 12-bit RAW for photography and 10-bit D-Log for video. In addition to these features, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic gets the same tracking features we saw on the Mavic 3 Cine.
DJI sells the Mavic 3 Classic in three configurations: Consumers interested in getting just the drone can get it for $1469. If they add a charger and the RC-N1 remote controller to the mix, the price increases to $1599. For consumers wanting to opt for the charger+ DJI RC controller combo, the price increases to $1749. Then there is the Mavic 3 Classic Fly More Kit, which includes two batteries, a 100W charging hub, a 65w car charger, three pairs of propellers, and a carrying bag for an additional $649.