DJI Mavic 3 Classic Brings Easy-To-Fly Pro Drone Under $1,500

One year after DJI announced its flagship Pro series consumer drones — the DJI Mavic 3 series — the company has added a new, slightly more affordable model to the mix. The freshly launched model is called the DJI Mavic 3 Classic. For those wondering, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic is positioned below DJI's existing Mavic 3 lineup, which currently includes two models: the standard DJI Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine. The Cine Edition is a slightly advanced variant of the Mavic 3 that gets more internal storage (1TB vs. 8GB) and also lets users record in ProRes HQ. Besides these two models, DJI also sells an enterprise variant of these drones — the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise.

While the prices for the DJI Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine edition breach the psychologically important $2000 mark, the Mavic 3 Classic is significantly more affordable at a relatively cheaper $1599. Despite being nearly $400 cheaper than the rest of the Mavic 3 siblings, the Classic does not lose out on too many features. A glance at the spec sheet reveals that while retaining the Hasselblad branding, the Mavic 3 Classic skips the dedicated telephoto camera found on the other two models. However, it retains the micro 4/3 sensor found on the other Mavic 3 drones.

Given that the Mavic 3 Classic does not lose too many features from its more expensive siblings, the new drone makes for an attractive proposition to anyone looking for a relatively affordable alternative to the standard Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine.