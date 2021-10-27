DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones leak ahead of announcement

Some of the most popular drones on the market designed for aerial photography come from DJI. On November 5, DJI will launch a new pair of premium drones that feature Hasselblad-developed camera equipment on board. Ahead of the official launch, there are images and details of the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine compact drones.

The drones are quite similar, each featuring a 20-megapixel camera developed by collaboration with Hasselblad. The main sensors in the cameras use 4/3 CMOS sensors at 20-megapixel resolution offering a field-of-view of 84 degrees. The aperture for the camera sensors is F/2.8. The drones are capable of taking images up to 5280×3956 pixels.

Both cameras feature Automatic Exposure Bracketing and the ability to make delayed recordings with photos taken at fixed intervals. On the video side, the cameras support up to 5.1K video recording at up to 50 frames per second. In addition, videographers can also record 4K video at 120 frames per second and full HD 1080p video at 200 frames per second.

DJI says the maximum bit rate is 200 Mbps. For those wondering the difference between the two drones, the Mavic 3 Cine can record video in Apple ProRes 422 HQ format. The Cine version also gains a second camera with telephoto optics. That camera sensor offers a resolution of up to 12 megapixels, a 15-degree field of view, and an aperture of F/4.4.

The telephoto camera can record 4K video at a maximum of 30 frames per second. Another difference between the two versions of the drone is internal data storage. The standard Mavic 3 offers eight gigabytes of internal storage, while the Mavic 3 Cine has one terabyte of internal storage. Both versions of the drone promise 46 minutes of flight time per charge, a maximum altitude of six kilometers, and a range of 30 kilometers. Pricing remains a mystery for now.